This public punching bag is an art installation created by @donttakethisthewrongway. The video was filmed by @catastrophe.off. Taking a swing at this bright yellow punching bag while on a walk looks like a great way to release pent up energy. The people in the video seem to be having a lot of fun using the bag, even laughing with their friend while trying it out. I'd much rather see people punch this bag then take their frustrations out on eachother. I hope to see more of these around.