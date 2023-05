This morphing hand choreography has scrambled my mind (in a fun way). This piece of art is bursting with psychedelic weirdness. I imagine that if I were a creature in a higher dimension and looked down at my hands, they may look something like this. I think it's important to applaud the fact that that this is a hand-crafted video, and not generated by AI. This compelling video was choreographed by @irina_angles. The visual art is by @dr_formalyst and music by @msp4rrow.