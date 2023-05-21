Can you make a robot arm out of stained glass? Kinda.

Gareth Branwyn

Simone Giertz's latest crazy challenge to herself was to make a robotic arm entirely out of stained glass. She got close. One of the more stress-prone components kept breaking. In the end, out of frustration, she decided to fabricate that one piece from metal. But as in all Simone videos, the journey is the point.