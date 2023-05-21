Simone Giertz's latest crazy challenge to herself was to make a robotic arm entirely out of stained glass. She got close. One of the more stress-prone components kept breaking. In the end, out of frustration, she decided to fabricate that one piece from metal. But as in all Simone videos, the journey is the point.
Can you make a robot arm out of stained glass? Kinda.
- COMMENTS
- comedy
- robotic arm
- robots
- simone giertz
- stained glass
Watch robots play football
Before we leap two-footed into this week's malodorous pit of AI sludge (sorry in advance, but I will try and make it short), a brief bit of AI-adjacent future magic… READ THE REST
Site will tell you if your job is safe from automation
Will Robots Take My Job? answers the question with authoritative-looking, data-y charts with numbers for automation risk, growth, wage potential and so on. The common fears (reflecting current audiences for… READ THE REST
Automatons and their busy pencils spark wonder
In "Three Scribes" by Christian Werdin, three automatons vigorously write on pieces of paper while sitting at a desk together. It's unclear what they're writing, but whatever it is, it… READ THE REST
This 3D toy printer is fun for the whole family and it's on sale for only $350
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Ever dream of being a toymaker?… READ THE REST
This 6-in-1 ultra-fast charging cable is about to become your new bestie
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Save precious time and money on… READ THE REST
Every worker needs Microsoft Office — and now it's only $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Microsoft Office is the most essential software… READ THE REST