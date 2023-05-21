PowerWash Simulator goes from Midgar to Bikini Bottom in latest collaboration

It's an odd week for video game collaborations. First, we had Dead By Daylight teasing the eventual appearance of Nicolas Cage, and now therapeutic cleaning game PowerWash Simulator has announced upcoming DLC featuring Spongebob's hometown of Bikini Bottom. Yes, really. You'd think it would already be clean by virtue of being underwater, but apparently not…

This is only the latest in PowerWash Simulator's surprisingly prestigious roster of collaborations, which also includes the likes of Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy. The mechanics of how a pressure washer functions at the bottom of the ocean will, I can only assume, be explained in more detail once it releases this summer.