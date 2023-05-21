The Coravin preservation system uses argon to pour wine one glass at a time

There is a scene at the end of Sideways, where Miles eats his way through a mélange of emotions after a publisher rejected his book "The Day After Yesterday", while eating at Orcutt Burgers and washing his hamburger down with a 1961 Chateau Cheval Blanc reserved for the publication celebration of said book. Had Miles owned a Coravin, he could've enjoyed that Merlot Cabernet Franc blend out of something other than a Styrofoam cup at a later date of his choosing, or even tasted it during different stages as it peaked.

Back in the bi-costal phase of my life, I gifted this Coravin to my wife for Valentines Day so that she wouldn't have to uncork a bottle to enjoy a single glass while I was 3 time zones away, off in the wilds of Cary, North Cakalakie.

Easy peasy vino squeezy.

"Technology is only important if it truly solves a problem. I invented Coravin, in part because my wife stopped drinking when she became pregnant with our child, and I realized at that point that I was stuck having to drink the whole bottle once I opened it." – Greg Lambrecht

The Coravin uses argon to pressurize the bottle and dispense wine via a needle originally designed for medical applications, thus preserving the rest of the bottle with zero oxidation for years.

Pouring a glass of red and a glass of white wine back to back is possible without uncorking either bottle, and using the Coravin makes me smile every time I use it.