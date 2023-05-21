The magical effect of dandelions glued to an LED

Artist @lonneke.gordijn makes magic out of dandelions and LED lights in this video. The enchanting piece is part of @studio.drift's new project, "Fragile Future". I'd love to have a dandelion LED in my room as a nightlight! I wonder how long it lasts until the dandelion breaks apart. The impermanence of this art piece is part of what makes it special.
From Instagram:
"For this work, the inspiration came from real dandelions. I started gluing dandelion seeds one by one on an LED light, and the moment I lit it up, it was magic that happened. – @lonneke.gordijn for @studio.drift's new project, "Fragile Future"