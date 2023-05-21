Watch Morne Mamlambo prepare a 4-million-year-old fossilized penguin

This really cool video compresses five months of work into eight minutes. After searching for a penguin fossil for more than three years, Mamlambo found the concretion containing the fossilized penguin when it washed up on a beach. He then spent months chiseling away at it until the fossil was revealed. As he explains:

It's finally done! It's been a 5-month prep journey since I found this fossil penguin concretion washed up on the beach, but it really has been worth it! It wasn't quite alive with the dinosaurs, but I think of this as my dino penguin. :) I learnt so much prepping this penguin and can't wait to try out all these new techniques on the next one!

At 4:21 he goes over all of the different parts of the penguin that have been fossilized, and at the end of the video he explains that his plan is to make a 3D model of the fossil and then donate it to a museum where it can be studied further.

Here's a shorter, 50 second version of the process.

Morne runs the Mamlambo Fossils YouTube channel. He describes himself and his work: