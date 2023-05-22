A first look at the remastered System Shock 2

With the remake of System Shock looming, it's easy to forget that a remaster of the equally beloved sequel, System Shock 2, is also on the horizon. Where does developer Nightdive Studios find the time? The easy answer is that they don't, and both projects are in serious danger of being half finished, but please allow me to have some optimism in this bleak world.

Notably, this will be the first time System Shock 2 is available on home consoles, so if you don't have a gaming PC but still want to experience one of the progenitors of the entire immersive sim genre, now is the time!