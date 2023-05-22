Foo Fighters reveal new drummer and have fun doing it

The Foo Fighters have a new drummer, and the way they revealed who it is was quite funny.

With an absence left by their drummer Taylor Hawkins' tragic death in 2022, the band revealed the news on Sunday at the beginning of a livestream event. Josh Freese, an accomplished rock veteran known for his work with bands like Devo, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting, and the Vandals, will join the Foo Fighters on tour this summer (and maybe longer).

The livestream first teased viewers with humorous cameos from three legendary rock drummers—Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee from Motley Crue, and Danny Carey of Tool. But, ultimately, the camera pans to Freese, who is already seated at the drum kit, Taylor's kit, waiting to play, "Um…excuse me! Can we play a song or something?"

Then, together, they played a track from But Here We Are, their new album dropping June 2.

Variety: