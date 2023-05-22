Senator Tim Scott kicks off GOP presidential bid with blissful silence — thanks to mic that goes dead (video)

Senator Tim Scott (R–SC) launched his 2024 presidential campaign today with a "more optimistic message than some rivals," as the Washington Post called it, and that is no joke. The 48-second clip below shows Scott starting off with, "America is not a nation…" before his mic conks out, helping him to deliver a blissful, if not a bit awkward, 45 seconds of complete silence. (See video below, posted by No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen.)

Although no words are definitely more positive than anything his angry opponents — Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder, and Asa Hutchinson — have to say, positivity probably won't fly in a party that is fueled by intolerance, divisiveness and hate.

This is the most awkward presidential launch speech I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/kAhxXKqmQj — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 22, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Christopher Halloran / shutterstock.com