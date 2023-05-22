Seagulls snatching drug stashes become "zombie" birds

Seagulls in the UK have apparently been swooping down to snatch public drug users' stashes of "spice"—synthetic cannabinoids that mimic the effects of marijuana. From Leeds to Liverpool, London, Manchester, and Hastings, the fiendish fliers "think they're getting chips, but they're just getting a beakful of spice," one stoner citizen reported. From MSN:

After one such incident in Wrexham, locals reportedly said that one of the birds 'went mad' after taking someone's supply of the drug, dive-bombing pedestrians before eventually coming to collapse on the pavement.

Another added: 'Another day, another zombie seagull.'