Target recalls exploding candles after cases of lacerations and severe burns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that 5 million candles sold at Target are being recalled after it "received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use."
Six people have reported injuries from the candles, "including lacerations and severe burns."
From NPR:
Customers with any of the affected candles are being advised to stop using them right away. A list of the affected item numbers is available on Target's website, and users can find their item number on the bottom of their candle jar.
The candles, which cost between $3 and $20 and were sold from August 2019 through last March, can be returned for a full refund. Customers can return the candles at any Target store or ship them back to the company with a prepaid label.