"Teacher of the Year" in California arrested for allegedly having sex with teen boy — "there may be more victims"

A former "Teacher of the Year" in California was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old boy, and now authorities believe "there may be additional victims," according to a news release by the San Bernardino County Office.

The 38-year-old math teacher, Tracy Vanderhulst, started working at Yucaipa High School in San Bernardino County in 2013, and was named "Teacher of the Year" in 2017. At the time, according to CBS, the school had praised the teacher in a tweet as someone who "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students" — a compliment that didn't age well. But the tweet has since been deleted.

From CBS: