Attempting to beat luggage fees, an airline passenger tries to wear it all

TikToker feeling.lucki was not. The woman was fined for trying to skirt airline baggage fees by wearing all the clothes. Perhaps if she and her friend had not put on such a show and made a party in the boarding area?

@feeling.lucki And to add to this they cancelled the flight we had before this one ♬ Keep Dat Nigga – iCandy

Airline fees are gouging, and the industry's customer service plan is built around keeping unhappy people unhappy. Still, this sort of flaunting seems like it is never going to fly. I spent years traveling for work, and flight crews will overlook a lot if you are polite and look like you'll stay quietly in your seat.

Bonus: