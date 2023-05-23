Donald Trump lashes out at Laura Ingraham after her 'hit piece' on poll numbers: "There go her ratings!"

The folks at Fox News aren't as eager to lie for sore loser Donald Trump after Dominion's defamation suit against Fox cost the network $787.5 million. So although out of character, faux news host Laura Ingraham ran a Trump "hit piece" (as the ex-president called it) by showing poll numbers that favored Florida fascist Ron DeSantis over Trump when it comes to who would perform better against President Biden. And Trump immediately responded, "…there go her ratings!…"

"Donald Trump, in almost all the polls that we've seen that have been done so far, granted it's early, is behind Joe Biden," her guest, Common Sense Society Executive Editor Chris Bedford, said on her show last night. "Now Joe Biden is running pretty badly against generic Republicans, maybe against a Tim Scott or against a Ron DeSantis type figure, but he's consistently beating Donald Trump."

"Now this is one poll. This is 500 Arizona voters, just taken," Ingraham joined in, pointing to poll numbers that showed DeSantis ahead of Biden by four points.

"You're right. It's just one poll," responded Bedford. "But it is a broader trend, and matchups between X Republican and Joe Biden, X Republican usually wins, except for when it's Donald Trump."

Ouch. This Ingraham segment did not go over well in the TV room at Mar-a-Lago. So the wounded Trump ran to his trusty bullhorn, Truth Social, to alert his MAGA mob to the Fox traitor.

"Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than 'Rob,'" he cried. He then offered a different poll from Fox that showed him "doing far better against Crooked Joe."

From Mediaite:

While DeSantis — the second-most popular Republican in most polls after Trump — has not yet officially entered the 2024 Republican primary, he is expected to launch his presidential campaign this week. Last week, Trump accused Fox News of "desperately pushing" DeSantis and claimed it had become the "DeSanctimonious Network." "Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock," Trump wrote. "He sucks, & so does FoxNews!"