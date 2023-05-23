Good Omens is about to get a tabletop game tie-in

Neil Gaiman's and Terry Pratchett's novel Good Omens already has an Amazon television series under its belt, and according to Comic Book Resources, it's also going to have a Tabletop game as well.

Based on the first season of the fantasy comedy, Renegade's newest tabletop game called Good Omens: An Ineffable Game is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2023, for a suggested retail price of $25. Designed by Matt Hyra, it will be sold in three versions, each with its own unique box art and bonus items including 12 foil versions of the character cards for the Amazon version, a Heaven & Hell-themed black and silver embroidered Good Omens dice bag for the Barnes & Noble version and an Agnes Nutter Book of Prophecies-themed dice bag for the Hobby Market exclusive. All versions are expected to feature the same gameplay and mechanics.



Some ideas are so immediately merchandisable that it beggars belief some marketing firm didn't generate them. Take the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, for example. On one level, creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird conjured the idea to parody the absurd success of comic books that possessed all of the concepts in TMNT's title, but even they couldn't have foreseen the massive merchandising juggernaut that the idea became.

At the other end of the spectrum, other properties that don't seem conducive to a major merch push eventually find their way on countless store shelves across the country. If Eastman and Laird didn't imagine that the infinitely marketable TMNT would become a multibillion-dollar brand, it's safe to assume that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett never even considered that the apocalypse-centric novel they penned as an inside joke would eventually have a television adaptation and a tabletop game, but here we are. What's the word for it? Ineffable?