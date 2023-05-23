Inmate tunnels through jail wall… just to stab a fellow inmate

In Fulton County, Georgia, a jail inmate dug a tunnel through the wall in a shower stall that led to the neighboring cell block. No, he wasn't attempting to escape. He simply needed access to another inmate's cell so he could attack the man. The victim was treated for "superficial stab wounds to his upper body."

From ABC News:

After the incident, officers checked both cells and discovered several weapons in both cells, some made "from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure" according to the release.

"This jail has clearly outlived its useful life," interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said in the press release.