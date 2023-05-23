Los Angeles Dodgers apologize to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

After massive backlash and outrage, the Dodgers are rolling back their misguided move to alienate most of Los Angeles' LBGTQA+ communities. The baseball-playing organization has apologized to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for uninviting them to Pride Night.

The retraction of the sports team's invitation was based on bullshit parroted by a laughable creep from Florida, Marco Rubio, and imagined by the perpetually offended Bill Donohue's one-man Catholic League. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a decades-old San Francisco Bay Area service organization, while the Dodgers are the benefactors of the Battle of Chavez Ravine.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1660787780769726477

Here is the Sister's initial response to the kerfuffle: