Man flips between buildings and lands on ledge (video)

In the astonishing video above, freerunner Max Webb successfully launches himself off one building and lands on the narrow ledge across the way. The move is called a "cork pre," short for corkscrew precision. According to the Parkour Wiki, a corkscrew is "best described as a one footed, off kilter backflip with at least one 360° 'twist' or rotation." Meanwhile, "precision techniques" are used "to accurately move from one obstacle to another."

As one Redditor comments, "Free running is the coolest looking dumb sport there is, hands down."

More about Webb's stunt below. Also… PARKOUR!