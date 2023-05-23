Ron DeSantis to launch presidential campaign on Twitter "with Elon Musk"

Florida governor Ron DeSantis plans to launch his presidential campaign on Twitter "with Elon Musk" in one hour tomorrow evening.

Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT). A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC News. Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis's preliminary campaigning hasn't gone well, and his polling against Trump suggests incarceration of the former president is his most likely path to the Republican nomination. That said, the Twitter 'n' Musk matchup suggests that he's all in on the right-wing culture war stuff that's held to be his limitation among normal people who vote. Musk's right-wing posturing has only grown since Charlie Warzel plainly explained it months ago, along with the public perception that DeSantis is an awkward weirdo. In the things they don't see and don't get, DeSantis and Musk are oddly well-suited to one another!