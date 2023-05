I love Snoop Dogg for how he manages to be authentically Snoop Dogg at all times. Even the time he got so stoned he changed his name to "Snoop Lion" was entertaining in his baked exuberance.

Here Snoop seems pretty shocked by this corny re-mix of his classic "Gin and Juice," but because he is cool he gets into it. It is, after all, still Gin and Juice.

Bonus: