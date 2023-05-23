Stay plugged in all day, everyday with this Refurbished Samsung Galaxy tablet

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you're looking for the ideal mid-size smart device, this Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a great lightweight option for all your tech needs and it's available now for only $165.99 (reg. $229.99).

As warmer days grow near, ditch your home office and make the outdoors your workspace. After all, why work and play indoors when you can grab a small, yet mighty tablet for all your internet pursuing, video streaming, and email-checking needs? This Refurbished 2019 Samsung Galaxy Tab A is the perfect lightweight companion for your everyday travels and it's available for only $165.99 (reg. $229.99)!

When you're on the go or traveling, sometimes having a small screen isn't enough. Whereas, a laptop may feel like overkill because of its heavy weight. This tablet is a great middle-ground option as it features all the best components of both devices at a fraction of the price. Weighing in at only 1.03 pounds and 11 inches in height, slip it into your favorite tote bag, backpack, or purse for easy access all day long.

Don't believe it? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A has a binge-worthy battery so you can browse, watch or shop for up to 13 hours on a full charge. Just connect to a Wi-Fi network or hotspot for seamless streaming or connect to Bluetooth to easily transfer 32 GBs of saved storage data to and from compatible devices.

Operating on an Android 9 system, easily swipe and click your way through its multi-touch navigation design. Whether you're lounging in the sun or you're trying to watch a lecture in a busy cafe, the Tab A features high-quality Dolby Atmos surround sound, allowing you to hear every word so you don't have to rewind.

Better yet, you don't have to worry about the wear and tear of a brand-new device. Besides being a refurbished device, this Samsung tablet is built with a durable curved back making it a great option for rough and tumble.

Quit heaving your heavy laptop and streaming videos on a tiny screen and get yourself this 2019 Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A for all of your everyday tech needs, available for just $165.99 (reg. $229.99).

Prices subject to change.