Uber's diversity officer on leave after hosting events defending Karen's right to Karen

Employees at Uber did not feel included but rather offended by "tone-deaf, offensive and triggering" remarks made by diversity and inclusion officer Bo Young Lee. After a workshop intending to explain the struggles of middle-aged white women to the rest of their diverse workforce failed, Lee doubled down and took a baffling second run at it.

Uber's CEO and the company Chief People Officer teamed up to determine this was inappropriate, placed Lee on leave, and apologized to their employees.

SFGate: