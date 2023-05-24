A sneaky pup is upside-down in the kitchen trash as it hilariously dives for snacks (video)

A pet owner left her mischievous puppy in the kitchen for "just two minutes," only to return and find only half a doggo — the other half hilariously buried head-first inside the trash can. At first glance (see video below, posted by Maddsquest), it looks like the dumpster-diver — with it's long skinny tail and hind legs that spring into a splayed position — might be a pet kangaroo. But nope, once the bin tips over and empties its contents, it's instantly clear that the silly culprit is a dog — and a guilty-looking one at that!

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Vera Aksionava / shutterstock.com