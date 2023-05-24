Amazon's got a Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheddar wrap—oopsy

Latin food is on the menu at Amazon Fresh. Well, Latin-sounding food. A Redditor shared an image of a pre-packaged wrap mistakenly imprinted with "Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheddar wrap." Looks like someone didn't plug in the right name over the dummy text.

Even the ingredients are in this classic placeholder text, "With lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, sed diam nonummy nibh eulsmod tincidunt." Yummy, I mean, nonummy.

This entertaining flub, however, raises more questions than it answers. Namely, what, precisely, would a Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheddar wrap entail? Could we anticipate a bold fusion of ancient Roman flavors mingled with a sharp cheddar? And, more importantly, would it pair well with a refreshing, ice-cold Cupidatat non Proident beverage?