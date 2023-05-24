Ban of Skittles and other toxic foods approved by California State Assembly, bill now heads to state's Senate

Looks like Californians will not be able to "taste the rainbow" soon, as Assembly Bill 418, proposing to ban Skittles, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Starburst, and other processed food items containing harmful chemicals, overwhelmingly passed by the California State Assembly. The bill now heads to the State Senate for a vote, and then to Governor Newsom for final sign-off.
The bill, which would take effect in 2025 if passed, targets additives such as red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propyl paraben. Surprisingly, these additives are found in a wide range of products, including candies, pizzas, drinks, and even medicines.
Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills) proposed the bill:
Those chemicals, which are already banned in the European Union, have been linked to cancer, reproductive issues and developmental issues in children, Gabriel says.
"It's unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to banning these dangerous additives," Gabriel said in a statement. "We don't love our children any less than they do in Europe and it's not too much to ask food and beverage manufacturers to switch to the safer alternative ingredients that they already use in Europe and so many other nations around the globe."
…Gabriel's office says many major brands including Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade, Dunkin Donuts, Papa John's Pizza and Panera have voluntarily stopped using them in their products.