Ban of Skittles and other toxic foods approved by California State Assembly, bill now heads to state's Senate

Looks like Californians will not be able to "taste the rainbow" soon, as Assembly Bill 418, proposing to ban Skittles, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Starburst, and other processed food items containing harmful chemicals, overwhelmingly passed by the California State Assembly. The bill now heads to the State Senate for a vote, and then to Governor Newsom for final sign-off.

The bill, which would take effect in 2025 if passed, targets additives such as red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propyl paraben. Surprisingly, these additives are found in a wide range of products, including candies, pizzas, drinks, and even medicines.

Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills) proposed the bill: