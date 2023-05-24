Breathtaking image of Jupiter's swirly storms

NASA's Juno space probe orbiting Jupiter captured this breathtaking image of the swirly storms on the largest planet in our solar system. Jupiter's radius is 69,911 kilometers, 11 times wider than Earth. That means if Earth was a nickel, Jupiter would be the size of a basketball. From NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day:

Big storms are different on Jupiter. On Earth, huge hurricanes and colossal cyclones are centered on regions of low pressure, but on Jupiter, it is the high-pressure, anti-cyclone storms that are the largest. On Earth, large storms can last weeks, but on Jupiter they can last years. On Earth, large storms can be as large as a country, but on Jupiter, large storms can be as large as planet Earth. Both types of storms are known to exhibit lightning. The featured image of Jupiter's clouds was composed from images and data captured by the robotic Juno spacecraft as it swooped close to the massive planet in August 2020. A swirling white oval is visible nearby, while numerous smaller cloud swirls extend into the distance. On Jupiter, light-colored clouds are usually higher up than dark clouds. Despite their differences, studying storm clouds on distant Jupiter provides insights into storms and other weather patterns on familiar Earth.