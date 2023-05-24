Cocaine Shark is apparently a thing

Following in the intoxicated footsteps made by Elizabeth Bank's film Cocaine Bear comes the trailer for the upcoming Cocaine Shark.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Throughout the annals of film history, movies have always been released in pairs. More often than not, studios releasing two seemingly identical films prove to be nothing more than a coincidence. However, sometimes studios create rival movies intending to sabotage a competitor. And then, of course, there's a third reason why films can closely resemble each other: parody.

Even though the era of mainstream parody movies ended with the Scary Movie franchise- and all of its mutated offspring- that doesn't mean that parody films are entirely extinct. Such is the case with the trailer linked above for Cocaine Shark, an obvious send-up to this year's ridiculous Cocaine Bear. If you thought the original film was as absurd as a premise could get, the trailer for Cocaine Shark will prove you wrong.