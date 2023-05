Ocala, Florida police arrested Daniel Dinkins for throwing a brick through the window of a Marion County home. According to police, Dinkins (not his mugshot, above) helpfully explained that he was a time traveler who had come to the present to protect a baby from a future event of some kind.

According to WESH2 News, Dinkins also admitted to taking a dip in the homeowner's pool. He's been charged with burglary. No word on whether the homeowner is named Sarah Connor.