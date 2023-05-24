LeBron James joins fight to liberate Taco Tuesday

Joining Taco Bell's current campaign to determine "Taco Tuesday" as ubiquitous is Lebron James. Famous for his incredible skill at basketball, King James also throws some awesome Taco Tuesday parties. Lebron's own attempts to monetize those taco events as "Taco Tuesday" were thwarted by Taco John's already owning the mark everywhere in the US except New Jersey.

It just seems impossible to me that Taco John's has successfully policed their trademark enough to be still getting away with it. There are "Taco Tuesday" signs outside the Irish-themed sports bar on Main Street in my town and the small taco stands. Regardless, it is awesome to see Lebron have fun with this.

TechDirt: