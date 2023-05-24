New Las Vegas housing development names streets after Pokémon

Fox 8 in Las Vegas reports that Serenity Place, a new Las Vegas housing development from Harmony Homes, has come up with a clever way of naming street names: Gotta catch 'em all!

From the report:

"It's really, really hard to name streets in this town," Andrea Miller, a construction manager at Harmony Homes LLC, explained.

She's the one who named all of the streets that can be found in Serenity Place. Her inspiration? Well, it came from within her own home.

"My boys, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old, are obsessed with Pokémon. That's where I got the idea from."

All the street names that Miller picked were her sons' favorite Pokémon creatures.

"Jigglypuff is for sure their favorite," she said.