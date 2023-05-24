What is the best campaign song for Ron DeSantis? Here are the winners so far

Yesterday, Ron DeSantis released an uninspired, blurry video that teased his 2024 presidential campaign announcement. And the music was a bore, so the Lincoln Project reposted part of the video (see below), asking viewers for a better song — one that would more accurately describe Florida's anti-democratic, bigoted fascist-in-chief. They are offering a free mug to the best responses.

Some of the answers so far that could definitely be contenders to win the prize:

The Mickey Mouse Club theme song

Poor Poor Pitiful Me (Warren Zevon)

Loser (Beck)

The Pudding Song (Barney the dinosaur)

Another One Bites the Dust (Queen)

I'm a Loser (The Beatles)

Nowhere Man (The Beatles)

Lonesome Loser (Little River Band)

But the song that came up multiple times in the comments section that I place my bet on:

Creep (Radiohead)



What do you think DeSantis' campaign song should be? We'll share your responses all day. Best one gets a new Lincoln Project mug ☕️ pic.twitter.com/eFixVKXoRU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 24, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Hunter Crenian / shutterstock.com