Around 72km southwest of Mexico City, a volcano is rumbling and spewing ash and smoke, leading authorities to prepare for evacuations should it erupt in earnest. The volcano is named Popocatépetl, which means "smoking mountain" in the Nahuatl language. Below, newscasters from around the world struggle with the pronounciation. (For the record, it's pronounced poh-poh-kah-TEH-peh-til.)

Porque nadie lo pidió, los noticieros extranjeros pronunciando Popocatépetl..

🇬🇧 Polcatapelele, 🇮🇹 Popocatépetl 🤌🏼, 🇯🇵 Popocatepeltu, 🇫🇷 Po Po Ca te petl pic.twitter.com/GK0b56DOFJ — Ranovelo (@RaNovelo) May 24, 2023