Assassin's Creed Mirage shows off first look at gameplay, gives release date

After a brief initial announcement and months of radio silence, Ubisoft have pulled back the curtain on their next major Assassin's Creed game, entitled Mirage.

This title is meant to take fans back to the roots of the series in terms of both setting and gameplay, returning the action to an impressively recreated historical Middle East and putting the emphasis back on stealth and trickery. It certainly looks promising, but after the bloated, scattered, microtransaction-infested messes that the last few games in the series proved to be, I'm a little skeptical. In any case, with a release date of October 12th, we only have to wait a few short months to find out.