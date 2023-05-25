Juliana Hatfield's new album is all ELO covers: Listen to 'Don't Bring Me Down'

Indie rock artist Juliana Hatfield is set to release an all-new album dedicated entirely to covers of Electric Light Orchestra tunes. The first track from the album, a take on ELO's 1979 hit "Don't Bring Me Down," is currently available for listening. She says it's "not a radical reinvention but it is a little more bubbly."

Consequence:

As indie rock royalty, it may come as a surprise that Hatfield would enjoy the pop stylings of Electric Light Orchestra. Yet you could easily trace her inarguably catchy music to the band's melodies. "ELO songs were always coming on the radio when I was growing up. They were a reliable source of pleasure and fascination," Hatfield said in a statement. "With this album of covers I wanted to get my hands deep into some of the massive '70's hits but I am also shining a light on some of the later work… My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine."

The full album, entitled "Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO," drops November 17 but pre-orders are available now.