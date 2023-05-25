The Brady Bunch house is for sale

Here's a story… of a house in Studio City, California that was used for the exterior shots of a beloved TV sitcom series that ran from 1969 to 1974, was transformed on an HGTV reality show during which the home interior was meticulously matched to the original TV interior that was actually a studio set, and is now for sale again. For $5.5 million, you can live in the Brady Bunch home. It's not clear how much of the original decor and props are included in the sale price though. A portion of the proceeds will go to Turn Up: Fight Hunger. From the Hollywood Reporter:

After buying 11222 Dilling Street in 2018, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network rejuvenated the facade and gutted its interiors — adding a second story to meticulously re-create the show's living room, kitchen, bedrooms and yard that all previously only existed on Stage 5 of Paramount Studios. The process was chronicled in 2019 event series A Very Brady Renovation, recruiting surviving cast members and HGTV talent to bring the fictional home to life[…] HGTV invested an estimated $1.9 million into the renovations, which included the addition of that iconic floating staircase and the orange-and-avocado kitchen, adding 2,000 square feet to the original footprint in the process.

Here's the listing.