Woman arrested for breaking into restaurant and making a $500 salad

Callie Elizabeth Thweatt, 22, allegedly broke into the Harvest Moon Cafe in Rome, Georgia over the weekend and fixed herself a salad valued at $500. Not clear how police valued the salad at $500.

According to WSBR Radio, "authorities did not specify what ingredients Thweatt put in her salad." One can only imagine she topped the salad with a lot of caviar or, unfortunately more likely, they are referring to the containers of ingredients she touched, tainting them.

She was charged with "theft by taking." As a wise person once said, "You don't win friends with salad."