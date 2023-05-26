BART unveils cool anime mascots to woo youth riders

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), a public transportation system in the San Francisco Bay Area, has found a fun new way to appeal to youth riders. Answering an open call for anime mascot designs, local artists sent in a over 500 submissions. The winning five designs draw inspiration from local Bay Area characters, like Pac-Man, the Harris hawk employed to shoo away pigeons, the grazing goats that eat away at overgrown BART properties, and the hardworking frontline workers of BART itself.

KRON:

BART's anime mascots include: "Baylee The GOAT," a "star online influencer" inspired by the goats BART hires to graze the East Bay hills

"Nimus Bard of BART," a "historian with a hawk companion," inspired by Pac-Man the hawk

"Jasmine #1 Transit Fan," inspired by BART fans who attended last year's 50th anniversary celebrations

"Mira the Train Operator," a train operator character inspired by actual BART train operators

"BARTY," an R2-D2-type character inspired by BART's legacy fleet

If you're in the San Jose, California area this weekend, you can meet the new mascots: