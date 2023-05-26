Boebert defends anti-semitism as a conservative value

Once again, Lauren Boebert says the quiet part out loud. "When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives," was the Colorado congressperson's response to a Tweet about the US Federal government fighting hate and anti-semitism.

Charming that she identifies so closely with hate crimes.

Huff Po:

President Joe Biden announced a new plan on Thursday to fight hate, bias and violence against Jewish people and combat an alarming rise in antisemitism — and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is taking it very personally. The president's plan outlines more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat antisemitism, according to The Associated Press. Biden said it sends a "clear and forceful message" that "in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail" and "the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time." If you thought combating hate is something most Americans could support even in polarizing times, guess again: It seems Boebert assumed that targeting hate groups actually meant targeting conservatives.

https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1661834252948742150

It has been a hard week for Boebert, as her divorce announcement has caused a lot of trauma and speculation.