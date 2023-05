This "bike lane" in Los Angeles is encouraging people that biking in that tiny strip of a busy road will be safe. Like the stripe of white paint will protect bikers from the cars speeding by, inches away.

Once again, do you think anyone responsible for paint only bike lanes would use it themselves?



I rarely see people use them. They instead choose to ride on the sidewalk which says a lot because the sidewalks are jacked up. pic.twitter.com/mOMLnnwHju — ʎ u u ɐ p 🚲⚾️ (@gatodejazz) May 23, 2023

How about instead of a sign in memory of Sebastian Montero, they install an actual bike lane in memory of Sebastian.

Appropriately, here's yesterday's Stan Kelly (Ward Sutton's ironic creation) cartoon.