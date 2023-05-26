Marvel's Spider-Man 2 drops colossal gameplay trailer

Spider-Man 2. Two times the Spider-Man. This seems to have been the driving concept behind Insomniac's sequel to their smash hit Spider-Man video game, which expands on the formula of the original by adding more villains, baton-passing action between heroes Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and a whole lot of goop.

More importantly, though, it means gaming journalists everywhere can stop using the promotional still in this very article now that we have some actual footage of this elusive game. Rejoice!