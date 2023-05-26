Trump's staff moved boxes of classified documents hours before Justice Department came to look for them

Two employees of Donald Trump moved boxes of papers containing classified material exfiltrated from the White House, reports the Washington Post, and they did so shortly before the Justice Department and FBI came looking for them. Investigators think this might be suspicious.

Trump and his aides also allegedly carried out a "dress rehearsal" for moving sensitive papers even before his office received the May 2022 subpoena, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive ongoing investigation. Prosecutors in addition have gathered evidence indicating that Trump at times kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, these people said.

If it seemed that the whole "Trump took classified documents" saga had completed the usual cycle of mediarrhea, both-sidesification, then desultory legal review ending in a reaffirmation of elite impunity … well, maybe this one has some legs after all.