58 kilograms of cocaine, each bag neatly emblazoned with a Nazi Swastika, were intercepted in Peru on their way to Belgium. Some of the bricks were also embossed with the word "Hitler" for good measure.

The drugs were hidden inside a shipping container carrying asparagus on the Liberian-flagged vessel SC Anisha R that had earlier anchored in an Ecuadorian port, according to a police report obtained by Associated Press. It said the shipment was destined for a port in Belgium. The Peruvian police's anti-drug directorate showed videos and photographs to AP revealing that the drugs were inside the ventilation system of a container. Police continued to search the more than 80 containers on the vessel. Peruvian authorities have previously reported finding cocaine in brick-shaped packages with various and strange symbols, but never one with the flag of Nazi Germany.

Remember to add "ruthless South American drug cartels" to Dorothy Thompson's classic essay, "Who goes Nazi?"