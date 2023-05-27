Dad's prank tradition ends with 'School's Out' driveway show

One dad took his parental duty to embarrass his child to an extreme in Indianapolis. As his son Liam's school bus pulled up on the last day of middle school, Matt Wilson and his band, Union Suit Rally, were waiting, launching into Alice Cooper's "School's Out."

This was not a one-off event. Wilson has made it an annual tradition to mark the end of the school year with humorous stunts. Last year, for instance, he pursued the school bus in nothing but Speedos, flippers, and a snorkel mask.

Luckily for Liam, he won't be taking the school bus to get to high school next year. (Fark, Neatorama)