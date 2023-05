Hirotaka Hamasaki is a high school teacher who also happens to be an incredible artist. Besides making epic chalkboard drawings for his students, he has a super-talent for raking leaves into images of cartoon characters.

I've never seen this type of leaf-art before, and I'm blown away.

Here's the beloved cat bus from Miyazaki's film Totoro, three adorable Kirby characters (Nintendo), and a smiling Pikachu. I hope his students know how lucky they are!