Lionsgate confirms that a John Wick video game is on the way

According to Comicbook.com, in addition to the rumors of a fifth film in the franchise, Lionsgate seems to be entertaining the idea of a John Wick video game.

If your friend woke up from a decade-long coma and asked you what John Wick was and why everyone won't shut up about it, how would you describe the franchise to them? Sure, you could give them a concise synopsis of the series or say something cryptic like, "Dude, a pencil. That's all I'm saying," before showing them the first film. But if you wanted to encapsulate the entire series by drawing a parallel to another medium, you could compare the franchise as a whole to an action video game.

On the one hand, it could seem slightly reductive to call John Wick– which is replete with incredible performances and innovative action choreography- a live-action video game. However, there are several moments where the series goes out of its way to resemble video games, both in plot structure and cinematography. Well, thanks to an investor's call with Lionsgate executive Joe Drake, we now know the studio is actively exploring a John Wick video game.