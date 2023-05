Justin, a six-year-old service dog, got his own diploma along with his human companion, Grace Mariani, in a graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University. The New Jersey institution bestowed the honor to Justin for faithfully accompanying Mariani to all of her classes.

The adorable moment, captured in a now-viral clip, shows Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre giving the yellow lab and golden retriever mix a rolled diploma on stage.

Good boy!!