Step into a giant grasshopper-shaped train car and a sip on some coffee

If you're in the mood to step into a giant grasshopper shaped train car and sip on some coffee, you may consider visiting the Grasshopper's Dream Cafe.
This beautifully designed cafe is built from two train cars that look like mating grasshoppers. I love the grasshoppers' robotic look. This unique cafe is…
"situated alongside the Gujeol-ri Station, near Jeongseon, South Korea, consists of two green buildings, complete with antennae, metal legs, and black eyes. The lower level serves pasta and the upper level houses a coffee shop."