Indian official drained reservoir to retrieve phone he dropped in it

When Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector in India, dropped his cell phone while taking a selfie into a reservoir, he rented a diesel pump and drained 2 million liters of water so he could retrieve it.

After he lowered the reservoir level three to four feet by pumping the water into a nearby canal, he was able to get his phone, which was waterlogged and broken anyway.

The New York Times reports (link):

"Today in the scorching heat people are dependent on tankers, there is no arrangement for even drinking water," Mr. Singh, a leader from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, wrote on Twitter on Friday. At the same time, he added, with the water drained in the effort to retrieve Mr. Vishwas's phone, "one and a half thousand acres of land could have been irrigated."

Mr. Vishwas has been suspended for having "misused his position."