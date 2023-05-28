Elon Musk leaving his misattributed neo-nazi tweet for posterity

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk made an oopsie. Musk shared a debunked misattributed quote on his personal social media platform while also inexplicably attacking children with leukemia.

The AP debunked the quote as being misattributed last year when Kentuckian congressperson Thomas Massie also shared it. The selection is not by Voltaire but rather by some neo nazi.

Here is the tweet:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1662508369234608128

Independent: